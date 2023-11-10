3 realistic replacements for Jason Benetti as White Sox announcer
The Chicago White Sox have taken a lot of losses over the last two years. Some of them have come on the field and some have come off the field.
One of these off-the-field losses came on Thursday as we learned some terrible news. Jason Benetti is leaving the Chicago White Sox broadcast so he can join the broadcast of the Detroit Tigers.
The White Sox allowed the Tigers, a division rival, to value him more which is absolutely disgusting. Now, he will bring his exciting and unique style of calling baseball games to their franchise. They are better for it.
The White Sox have to now figure out what they are going to do in this area. There are a few different people that could be considered for the job. These are three realistic candidates for the next White Sox broadcaster:
1. Adam Amin
Adam Amin is a good candidate for the White Sox broadcaster job.
Adam Amin is a very good sports broadcaster who can do multiple different sports. He does MLB and NFL games nationally along with being the main guy for the Chicago Bulls. It would be perfect for him to come over and do the White Sox as he is already in Chicago.
Amin also happens to be from Chicago so it works out perfectly. He has called playoff baseball games in the past alongside AJ Pierzynski so he knows a thing or two about the organization. He even did the series between the White Sox and Houston Astros in 2021.
Amin would likely be able to do both the Bulls and Sox. Jerry Reinsdorf is the owner of both so it seems like a realistic possibility.