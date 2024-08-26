3 reasons Chicago White Sox fans should look forward to the 2025 season
The White Sox find themselves at the doorstep of 100 losses.
After losing three straight to the Tigers over the weekend, the Sox became the 15th team to lose at least 100 games in the last decade. While it’s too late to salvage this season, Sox fans shouldn’t lose hope. Here are three reasons why the Sox fans should keep their eyes on the future.
Rapid rebuilds are the new norm in this new baseball era.
Baseball is harder than it used to be.
In the last five years, 11 teams have lost over 100 games since 2018 while 10 teams won over 100. Comparatively, three teams lost more than 100 games and five teams exceeded 100 wins from 2013-2017.
While the league’s competitiveness has skyrocketed thanks to analytics fueling rapid success, this new data-rich game expedites rebuilds.
The breakout of technology-backed baseball that contributed to the 2016 Astros first World Series Championship helps teams cut their rebuilds down from six or seven years to five. Since 2017, teams with over 100 losses have shown improvement within four years.
To bounce back within this time frame, the Sox need to fully rebuild. Their roster is still tied to Luis Robert Jr. and Yoan Moncada, who have failed to be clubhouse leaders and keep this team afloat. 2021 is over, it's time to stop reminiscing about the Field of Dreams game. That team isn’t coming back.
Colson Montgomery will be called up.
2025 will be the year the Sox top prospect will make his big league debut. Montgomery has been ranked number one in the Sox farm system for two years after the Sox drafted him in the first round in 2021.
After the trade deadline brought a new group of talent to the team, the Sox will give Montgomery a promotion sometime next season as the organization redirects its focus to prospects.
Though the lefty shortstop has only hit .208/.327/.364 since he was first called to Triple-A this year, fans shouldn’t worry.
One year in Triple-A doesn’t provide enough data and video to assess a player’s ability to make it in the Major League. Montgomery has the offseason and Spring Training to improve. He also doesn’t need to be perfect, and no one expects him to be. All Montgomery has to do is be good enough.
Cheaper tickets in 2025 defray the cost of what fans want.
On Aug. 14, the Sox announced that 2025 season ticket prices would be ten percent cheaper on average. While it’s not the outcome fans expected to hear, it’s better than nothing.
In this economy, saving money should be seen as a win. With the extra chump change, fans can treat themselves to a savory Italian beef sandwich, highly regarded tamales, or the decadent campfire milkshake that has taken over social media.
Taking it further, fans can buy their tickets in advance, calculate the cost differential between this season and the next, and use the leftover money to see the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears will distract people from the 2024 Sox and will be the most exciting team to watch in Chicago.