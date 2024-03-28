3 reasons the Chicago White Sox won't go to the 2024 playoffs
The Chicago White Sox won't be a playoff team in 2024 for a variety of reasons.
The Chicago White Sox and Major League Baseball are set to get underway. Two games were played overseas as the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers split a two-game set but now it is time to get going on home soil.
The White Sox are not expected to be a very good baseball team this year. They have been rapidly declining since 2021 when they were one of the best teams in MLB. Everything that they have become is their fault and it is disheartening to see.
When it comes to winning, White Sox fans don’t have a lot to look forward to. With the roster that they have, they would be lucky to avoid last place in the AL Central Division.
The playoffs are almost a 0 perfect chance for this team. They have no shot. These are the three biggest reasons for that sad fact:
Pedro Grifol is not the manager the White Sox need right now
The Chicago White Sox have been at a manager disadvantage for a long time. Whether it was Robin Ventura, Rick Renteria, Tony La Russa, or Pedro Grifol, the team hasn’t had good leadership in a long time.
Grifol isn’t good at in-game strategy, bullpen management, or even giving a quote. He talks to the media as if the people listening don’t know anything about baseball and it makes the situation even worse.
He seems to be a very nice man but he isn’t the guy for the job. As long as he is there, they are behind the other teams in the league. Unless he was that handcuffed by bad leadership from players in 2023, it will be more of the same in 2024. Grifol won’t be leading the Sox to the playoffs anytime soon.