The Chicago White Sox Officially Announce Their Opening Day Roster
The only surprise is top 10 prospect Nick Nastrini did not make it despite a strong spring training.
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox announced the Opening Day roster for the 2024 season and there were not many surprises.
News of who made the first version of the 26-man roster started to come out since the Sox closed up spring training on Monday.
The only surprise is White Sox top 10 pitching prospect Nick Nastrini did not make the Opening Day roster. He made a case with a strong spring training, but the White Sox do not need a fifth starter until April 3rd. What they do need is bullpen arms with Garrett Crochet getting the Opening Day start.
Crochet is being converted into a starter and has only pitched in 73 career innings. He got the honor to start Thursday against the Detroit Tigers because of a great spring training, but it is unrealistic to expect him to pitch more than four innings for a while. That is why the Sox will roll with nine relievers.
Otherwise, when it came to the position battles, Braden Shewmake beat out Danny Mendick and Zach Remillard for the utility infielder role. Gavin Sheets won the swing role/left-handed power bat off the bench with a good spring and his ability to play first and right field. Kevin Pillar is the fourth outfielder.
The Opening Day roster also does not have the influx of former Kansas City Royals as previously feared. Only three former Royals (catcher Martin Maldonado, infielder Nicky Lopez, and outfielder Andrew Benintendi) with ties to manager Pedro Grifol or general manager Chris Getz from their days in Kansas City made the roster.
The player to have the best-projected fWAR on the roster is Luis Robert Jr. The Sox have only four other position players predicted to finish with an fWAR above one in Eloy Jimenez, Andrew Vaughn, Yoan Moncada, and Benintendi.
None of the starting pitchers are projected to have an fWAR over two. The Sox are talented deficient and that is one reason it is expected to be a season where the White Sox loss 90 games or more.