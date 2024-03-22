3 Reasons To Not Like The Chicago White Sox Starting Rotation
It lacks an ace and is cheap with the potential to be terrible.
By Todd Welter
2) The rotation is another example of ownership being cheap.
Jerry Reinsdorf told us he owed the fans to have things get turned around quickly. That is the reason he did not conduct a GM search and instead just promoted an unqualified Chris Getz.
Did Getz turn around and spend big bucks to achieve that because that is how you turn things around fast? Nope.
The White Sox have been notorious for not spending a lot on starting pitching. When they have, they go out and make bad signings like when they added Dallas Keuchel. In a rebuild year, there was plenty of bargain-pitching free agents Getz could have loaded up on and then turned around and traded at the deadline.
Instead of going to the discount rack, he went to a garage sale with how much money had been spent on the rotation.
When the pitching depth showed it would not be here during spring training, Getz has done nothing toward adding another arm. There was speculation he would sign Michael Lorenzen, but he is on his way to Texas. Heck, there was even a rumor Mike Clevinger might be brought back.
Yet, we are about to enter the season with this cheap starting rotation that has no real good backup plans if someone gets hurt or struggles. It is also going to be a headache to manage since Crochet might require six days of rest in between starts. Hey, if the rotation somehow succeeds, ownership can brag about how cost-effective it was.