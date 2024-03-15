Chicago White Sox Reportedly Interested In All-Star Starting Pitcher
Michael Lorenzen is on the team's radar to sign to fill a hole in the starting rotation created when Dylan Cease was traded.
The Chicago White Sox made waves earlier this week by trading star pitcher Dylan Cease. Cease had been mentioned in trade rumblings for months and the team finally pulled the trigger.
Following that news, it was announced that Michael Kopech would be moved to the bullpen to start the 2024 season. This means that the Sox have at least two openings in their starting rotation. The current rotation consists of Erick Fedde, Michael Soroka, Chris Flexen, Garrett Crochet, and Jarred Shuster.
Trading Cease also freed up $8 million in the budget so the Sox have some money to spend on pitchers on the free-agent market still looking for work.
With that being said, the Sox would surely like to add at least one innings-eater to the roster. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the Sox are kicking around the idea of bringing back Mike Clevinger. He was the team's most consistent starting pitcher last season and is still looking for a job after he declined his option in the offseason.
Another national MLB insider, Jon Heyman of the New York Post, reports the Sox are indeed interested in one veteran free agent.
Michael Lorenzen might be a better option than Clevinger.
Lorenzen spent the 2023 season with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies. Lorenzen earned his first All-Star selection after pitching to a 4.18 ERA in 153 innings. The veteran had 111 strikeouts to just 47 walks and finished with a 1.209 WHIP and 105 ERA+.
It was reported last week that Lorenzen is seeking a two-year pact worth around $20 million. You have to assume that the price will go down the longer Lorenzen remains unsigned. Considering Opening Day is just two weeks away, Lorenzen may just be the best option remaining to fill out the Sox staff.