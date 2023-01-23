3 reasons the be excited about the 2023 Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox are a team trying to think positively coming into the 2023 Major League season.
They have a lot of reasons to be excited about what is going on but it is hard to see that based on how the 2022 season went.
A lot of expectations were placed on the team heading into last year so people are hesitant to believe in them this year.
it is fair to feel that way about them right now but there are some things to look forward to. No matter what, there are always a few reasons to be excited about White Sox baseball.
There are a few reasons to be excited about the White Sox right now.
1. Dylan Cease
Dylan Cease was one of the best pitchers in the American League last season. He was so good that he came in second place for the American League Cy Young Award.
He was also an All-Star snub so you know he is going to still be motivated coming into this year. It will be so fun to see if this is the year that he can be an All-Star while also actually winning the Cy Young Award. This is a big year for him leading this pitching staff.
2. Pedro Grifol
Tony La Russa was a terrible managerial hire the second he was hired. Bringing him back to pay him off for something that happened 40 years ago was a terrible business decision by Jerry Reinsdorf. Now, it is time for Pedro Grifol to take over.
It might not be something that works but at least there was a process for hiring him as the manager. There is no doubt that it will be an upgrade over what they've had over the last few seasons.
3. New faces
The Chicago White Sox made some additions this off-season. Nobody is more significant than Andrew Benintendi who signed the richest contract in Chicago White Sox history this off-season. He will be the new left fielder.
He brings a wealth of experience in addition to his talents so it should be so fun to see what he can do for this team as they try to bounce back from 2022. He doesn't bring any of the stink that came with that year with him either which is awesome.
Again, there is a lot of negativity going around this team right now so it is nice to see everyone be a little bit excited for once. It is okay to be cautiously optimistic.