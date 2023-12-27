3 reasons why the White Sox made the right decision by signing Martin Maldonado
Martin Maldonado is coming to the Chicago White Sox in 2024.
The Chicago White Sox are trying to fill in some holes ahead of the 2024 season. Saying there are a lot of them to fill would be an understatement as they were a 61-101 team in 2023.
It is clear, based on the additions that they have already made, that being better defensively is a priority for them.
They were already bad offensively last season, so maybe being better with the glove will improve the team, even if it is sacrificing some offense.
On Tuesday night, we learned that the White Sox signed Martin Maldonado. This fits the narrative that the White Sox are trying to push.
The Chicago White Sox made an interesting signing in Martin Maldonado
Maldonado will play for his sixth MLB team in 2024 when he puts on that White Sox uniform for the first time. He had stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, and Houston Astros before coming to the White Sox.
At 37 years old, Maldonado isn't going to be the savior for the White Sox but he will help them for the duration of his one-year contract.
This would have been an incredible contract to give out three years ago but now both Maldonado and the White Sox are in completely different situations.
With that in mind, there are a lot of good things that can come from a signing like this. They need to hope that he helps them in all the ways that he has helped other teams in the past. These are the three best reasons why this is a good idea for the White Sox: