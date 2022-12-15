3 remaining free agents that would fill current White Sox needs
LF - Andrew Benintendi
Adding a left-fielder should be a must for the Chicago White Sox.
The Chicago White Sox seem like they are going to bring Oscar Colas into spring training with a chance to win the job as the right fielder. All signs suggest that he will win that job going into 2023 Opening Day. If he wins that job, that will be good news because he will have earned it.
That means that right field would be secured by Colas and we know that Luis Robert will have centerfield as long as he is healthy. If all goes well, that could end up being a pretty good 2/3 of an outfield. That leaves left field as a big need.
At one point, we thought that Eloy Jimenez would be that guy playing the position. He is an amazing hitter but he is bad defensively and he is also an injury risk out there. At this point, he is best served to be a designated hitter so he can stay healthy and do what he does best which is hit.
Going for a left fielder might be a good idea right now. There are some good options available right now but Andrew Benintendi would be the best option for the White Sox right now.
He had a good year in 2022 split between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees. He was an American League All-Star because of his first half with the Royals and he made a run with New York into the playoffs.
He plays Gold Glove-caliber defense (he won the award in 2021 with the Royals) and he is a great hitter. He also brings a wealth of experience as he won the World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 (and he was a big part of the win). There is no doubt that he would be perfect on the White Sox.