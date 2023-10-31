3 scariest contracts on the Chicago White Sox roster right now
The Chicago White Sox are a horrible Major League Baseball organization. They have been for a long time now but it was supposed to be different at this point in time.
Now, they are loaded with problems. The players are a big part of it and that needs to get fixed and get fixed in short order. They might not need to rebuild fully but a retool is coming.
With a new man in charge named Chris Getz, things might be a little bit different over time. He wants to prove all of the doubters wrong by becoming a good team. He should know we are all rooting for him.
Unfortunately, he has to deal with some of the previous regime’s garbage. To celebrate Halloween while having this discussion, these are the three scariest contracts on the roster right now:
1. Yoan Moncada
The Chicago White Sox can firmly say that Yoan Moncada is a bust.
The Chicago White Sox owe Yoan Moncada 24 million dollars to play for them in 2023. That right there makes it the scariest contract on the team. It is amongst the scariest in all of Major League Baseball.
The Sox had a lot of faith that he would turn into a star. He was paid like it when he was younger. The early returns were promising as he was one of the best young players in the league.
Once the 2020 season hit, however, things really started to go downhill for Moncada. He was good in 2021 but mostly terrible since. The fact that he gets paid like a superstar is not good for the White Sox right now.