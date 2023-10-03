3 surprise White Sox players who performed better than expected in 2023
The Chicago White Sox ended up being the fourth-worst team in Major League Baseball in terms of record. At 61-101, they were 40 games under .500 as they became just the fifth White Sox team to ever lose 100 games. They were truly awful all season long.
A lot of players underperforming is a big reason for this bad season that the White Sox unexpectedly had. A fear that they won't bounce back and play well following this bad year is a big reason that people are skeptical about the White Sox as a whole.
With all of this in mind, there are a couple of players who finished the year with a bit of positivity. There are a handful of guys that can say that they played well this year.
Perhaps, even a few of them were better than anyone would have expected when the season first began. These are the three players who had surprisingly good years in a White Sox uniform:
1. Gregory Santos
Gregory Santos came in and had a great year with the Chicago White Sox.
Gregory Santos was a career Minor League player coming into this year with the Chicago White Sox. However, he found something while wearing this uniform that helped him start to pitch well on a regular basis.
Coming out of the bullpen, Santos had a 1.3 WAR with the White Sox over 66.1 innings pitched. He had 66 strikeouts, an ERA of 3.39, and a WHIP of 1.296. These aren't superstar pitcher numbers but they were good enough for a White Sox team looking for a spark most of the year.
He started to get more playing time once the team finally got rid of Jake Diekman and Jose Ruiz and he took full advantage of his opportunity. We'll see if he is able to make an impact in 2024.