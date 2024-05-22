3 teams other than the Seattle Mariners that could trade for Luis Robert Jr.
Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have been a juggernaut in 2024. The team is elite with not only the bats but also on the mound. Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, Brandon Marsh, and J.T. Realmuto have been awesome, and Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos haven't even got going yet.
One position the Phillies have not got much production from is centerfield. Johan Rojas has been the primary CF and has a slash line of just .231/.275/.315 in 130 at-bats. The Phillies don't have the strongest farm system, but there are enough intriguing pieces to interest the White Sox.
Pitchers Andrew Painter and Mick Abel are the team's top prospects, while Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford come in just behind. Any combination of those two, plus a couple of sweeteners, would probably be enough to land Robert. The Phillies would have the scariest lineup in baseball if they were able to pull this one off.