3 things the White Sox must prioritize this off-season
With one of the toughest White Sox seasons in recent years, it never hurts to look ahead to a brighter future
More pitching depth!
The Chicago White Sox need to continue adding some pitching depth.
As important as landing a solidified ace is, filling out the rest of the rotation is also a necessity. As stated previously, the White Sox came into this season with what seemed to be a rotation that had plenty of depth.
The main reason why rotation depth should be prioritized is due to the division they play in. The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians are the top two teams currently in the AL Central.
The similarity between these teams is their deep starting rotation.
With the Minnesota Twins having Pablo Lopez, Sonny Gray, Bailey Ober, Kenta Maeda, and Joe Ryan and the Guardians having Shane Bieber, Triston Mckenzie, and now Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee, it is safe to say these are two of the deepest rotations in all of baseball.
If the Sox go into future series versus the Twins and Guardians with the second-best pitcher every game of the series, it is going to be very difficult to win those series and make any progress toward getting better and actually rebuilding.