3 trades recently made have ramifications for the Chicago White Sox' hopes in trying to trade All-Star players
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox are expected to be big-time sellers before the July 30th MLB trade deadline. So far, they have not made any moves as they watched two prime trade partners pivot to other clubs to get the desired roster upgrades.
The Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies were rumored to be a potential trade destination for star player, Luis Robert Jr
Instead, the Mariners pulled off a trade to acquire outfielder Randy Arozarena. The Phillies traded for Austin Hays, an All-Star last season, from the Baltimore Orioles after he fell out of favor due to a bad start.
The hope was the Orioles would be interested in trading for All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet, but they pulled off a deal with the Rays for starting pitcher Zach Eflin.
However, recent reports have Crochet likely staying on the Southside due to his demand for a contract extension from any team acquiring him if he is to pitch past his innings limit this season. Crochet did not confirm, nor deny the report.
Reports have the Mariners looking to add a bat and the Orioles looking for another starting pitcher.
So those deals are not exactly going to kill the hopes of if the Sox trade Crochet and LRJ, they can still be dealt to the ideal trade partners.
The Mariners and Orioles have plenty of young hitters in their farm system that can help solve the Sox' immense lack of positional players among their prospect pool that can develop an impact bat.
The problem is the Sox must value Robert Jr. and Crochet much higher than what contenders might put a price on. The reason is that the Sox are so devoid of talent that they are the two most valuable players on the White Sox whereas they might be a rung below on a contender.
Since this is Crochet's first year as a starter, he will be on an innings limit, so his role is unclear for a contender in September and October. The reports also have Crochet refusing to accept a bullpen role on any team acquiring him so that makes trading him difficult.
Robert Jr. had one great season last year. Otherwise, he has been injury-prone and inconsistent and that makes contenders weary of paying the high price of talent the Sox are demanding.
That could be a reason why the Phillies, Mariners, and Orioles decided to pivot to other teams to solve their roster weaknesses.
It is looking like the White Sox will keep their All-Star players and probably just trade off their role players such as Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong, Michael Kopech, and Chris Flexen. The hope is the White Sox move pitcher Erick Fedde, who is having an amazing season, but the New York Post's MLB insider Jon Heyman is reporting the Sox must be bowled over with an offer to move him.
The hope was that the Sox could trade Crochet, Fedde, and Robert Jr. to replenish the farm system's bats to turn things around quickly may have to wait until the offseason.