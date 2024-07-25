Chicago White Sox Rumors: Garrett Crochet might not be traded until the offseason
By Todd Welter
The trade rumors have swung from the Chicago White Sox potentially trading their ace, Garrett Crochet, by the trade deadline to the team possibly keeping him.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the franchise might decide to keep their All-Star for the rest of the season and then try to trade him in the offseason.
The logic behind it is there are just too many concerns around what Crochet's role will be for a contender considering his on an innings limit since this is his first year as a starter.
By keeping Crochet and hoping he continues to pitch well and stay healthy, his trade value should be just as high this offseason as it is now.
Crochet's camp is reported to be throwing a wrench in things according to the New York Post's MLB insider Jon Heyman.
It makes sense for Crochet to demand an extension from a potential team trying to acquire him.
He is making just $800k this year, and his low cost is one of many factors that makes him so attractive to a contender. The potential of his arm having issues as the season continues also provides the risk that he might not be able to earn much in the future.
Crochet has been working hard physically to be a starter. It makes sense for him to want to stick with the same routine and continue on as a starter.
While the Sox desperately need young bats who project to be impactful, the motivation to trade Crochet has come down to the Sox not being able to get Garrett to agree to an extension.
Since he is so valuable to the team as an asset, but has so many concerns for a potential trading partner, the better play is to hang onto Crochet and take the gamble he makes it through the season healthy and productive.
The team can also make another run at getting Crochet signed to an extension since it is looking like the organization will have just two guaranteed deals on the books. If the Crochet's price is astronomical, then it makes sense to attempt to move in the offseason since he only has two years of club control left and the team will probably not be good by the time he team control runs out.
Pretty much the team can do what it did with Dylan Cease.