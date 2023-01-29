3 updated White Sox trade packages for Shohei Ohtani following Art Moreno news
The Los Angeles Angels have been one of the league's great mysteries over the last few decades. They have had, for different lengths of time, two of the best players that this league has ever seen.
Mike Trout is an elite defensive centerfielder that happens to be one of the greatest hitters who ever lived. From the second he stepped on a baseball field, he was one of the best.
Trout will walk into the Hall of Fame with ease and some will actually consider him the greatest all-around player who ever lived.
A few years ago, Shohei Ohtani came into his life as he signed as an international free agent. He is a unicorn because he is one of the greatest pitchers in the game and one of the best hitters in the league.
The Chicago White Sox could really use a player like Shohei Ohtani.
He is a designated hitter for four out of five games and he is the starting pitcher on that fifth day. The league has never seen a talent quite this good which is saying something because there have been some amazing baseball players.
However, none of this has translated into winning for the Angels. They have mostly been a bad team while having two of the most impactful players ever.
A lot of people think that the Angels could be moving on from Shohei Ohtani this year because it is unlikely that he resigns after this season.
It felt like the Angels were going to be sold but owner Art Moreno announced that isn't going to happen any time soon. With that, the future of Shohei Ohtani still remains a question.
Following this news, Ohtani may still be available. These are some updated trade packages in case the Chicago White Sox want to acquire him: