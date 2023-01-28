White Sox News: Top-100 prospects, Tim Anderson makes list, and more
The Chicago White Sox are a team loaded with talent but it hasn't reached its true potential yet. Over the last 3-4 years, we have seen flashes of brilliance but nothing has come in terms of sustained success yet.
One player that has been pretty amazing is Tim Anderson. Unfortunately, he hurt himself shortly after the 2022 All-Star break and it heavily impacted the White Sox's chances of making it to the postseason.
He has been one of the best leadoff hitters in the league while working hard to improve on his defense. As a result of his play, he is considered to be a top-ten shortstop in the league. Going into this year, MLB Network has him ranked at number nine.
This a fair ranking for Anderson after what he went through at the end of 2022. He has been higher on the list and has what it takes to get higher once again. The White Sox are expecting big things from him again this year.
The Chicago White Sox need Tim Anderson back to form in 2023.
Top 100 Prospects:
MLB Pipeline has released its brand new list of the top 100 prospects going into 2023. The White Sox are lucky enough to have two great players on that list.
Colson Montgomery came in at number 38 and Oscar Colas came in at number 85. Montgomery obviously has the higher ceiling but Colas is ready for the big leagues right now.
Montgomery is the player with a higher ceiling but Colas is more MLB ready right now. It should be interesting to see how these two continue to progress and make the White Sox better.
Other MLB News:
The Los Angeles Angels announced that Art Moreno is no longer looking to sell the team. After consideration, it doesn't appear like that is going to happen any time soon.
That might be interesting to follow as the idea of Shohei Ohtani or Mike Trout follows. A move like that would obviously change the landscape of the entire league.
Elsewhere, players are getting ready for the World Baseball Classic. It is just over a month away from starting and should be a very good time. Baseball is just around the corner.