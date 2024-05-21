3 veterans that the Chicago White Sox should trade right now
The Chicago White Sox are a bottom-feeding American League team. They will end the season with one of the worst records in all of Major League Baseball.
Things will get even worse as they start to trade away pieces that help them right now. Not every player on the team is terrible and plenty of them can help contenders take a step.
Right now, the White Sox have a few veterans on the team playing a lot. They are sure to trade the ones that are worth anything for prospects that will help them in the future.
They will also use those roster spots to play younger guys who deserve a chance to play Major League Baseball late in the year.
These are the three veterans that the White Sox should be looking to trade right now:
Tommy Pham is someone that will be able to help a contender win
Tommy Pham joined the White Sox late but he has been very good since coming to the team. He currently slashes .314/.359/.453 for an OPS of .812.
He has two home runs and 10 RBIs with 12 runs scored. If he never joined the lineup, the team would be even worse than they are.
Why wouldn't a contender want an outfielder who is hitting this well in 2024? He is 36 years old and has a lot to give still.
Pham is also hungry to win so getting to a contender might be an even bigger boost for him. The Sox could get something for him if they were to move him as soon as possible.