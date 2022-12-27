3 White Sox hitters that will most benefit from the new offensive approach
As you've now seen, James Fegan of The Athletic reported some findings on the new Chicago White Sox hitting approach that will be implemented for the 2023 season.
The plan for the team is to drive the ball more often. They were a singles machine in 2022 which was nice at times but they just didn't score enough runs.
With Jose Abreu gone, this new strategy is going to have to help the next group of players coming up with the White Sox more than anyone.
17 home runs led the White Sox in 2022 which is a horrible number for a team leader. Especially a team that should be competing for the playoffs.
This new way of thinking should positively impact everyone but there are three specific players that you can now expect more from in 2023:
The Chicago White Sox have too much talent to be only hitting singles.
1. Andrew Vaughn
Andrew Vaughn is the aforementioned player that led the White Sox with 17 home runs in 2022. That isn't a bad total for a second year power hitter, it is just bad that nobody else on the team was able to hit more than him.
With this new "drive the ball" approach that the team seems to be adopting, he might benefit the most from it because a lot of his game comes from his power. He has the ability to hit the ball very far and will be looking to so in 2023. That will even help the other parts of his offensive game.
He will be playing first base in 2023 as well which is his natural position so he might be a lot more relaxed in terms of his overall game. Expect big things from Vaughn in 2023.
2. Eloy Jimenez
Eloy Jimenez has the ability to lead the league in home runs. That is just up to him in every way. He hit 31 in his 2019 rookie season and he missed games that year as well. For him to do that in a shortened rookie year tells you everything you need to know.
If he can stay healthy in 2023 which is a major if, he should be one of major beneficiaries of this new approach. It should be electrifying to watch on a nightly basis as he has that kind of raw power.
3. Luis Robert
Luis Robert is the most overall talented player on the Chicago White Sox. He looked like he was going to live up to that MVP hype last year in the fist half but he fell off in the second half. Injuries and bad management had a lot to do with that.
With this new approach in 2023, Robert is going to thrive. Like Jimenez, however, it all depends on his health. When he is on his game, he can be one of the best players in the league.
2023 could be the year that Robert becomes a league known superstar. This news on the team's approach in 2023 helps him in ways that we won't see until the games begin. It is going to be fun.
Of course, other players might benefit as well like Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, and Tim Anderson but those three listed are the three big power bats going forward. Hopefully, this all works.