3 White Sox not named Dylan Cease who the team should trade
The White Sox should trade these three players.
The Chicago White Sox lost 101 games in 2023. This was the first 100-loss season for the team since 2018 and just the team's fifth ever. Thus, it's safe to say the team has much work to do if they want to compete any time soon.
Much of the conversation surrounding the team this offseason has been about Dylan Cease. The star pitcher has been involved in trade rumors for a year now, but the team seems to be hesitant to pull the trigger on a deal. Cease would likely bring in the largest haul of anyone not named Luis Robert Jr., but that's not to say the team doesn't have other assets.
Today, I want to identify 3 players that aren't Cease that should be moved.
Eloy Jimenez
Jimenez has been flirted around in trade rumors for a while now. Last summer, the slugger was frequently linked to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Sox ended up holding on to Jimenez, but the slugger still has plenty of value and could be on the move this season.
Due to injury and inconsistency, Jimenez has always had the tools to be an elite cornerstone but has never reached his full potential. Since the start of the 2021 season, Jimenez has played in just over half of the team's games. The slugger was able to play 120 games in 2023, the second-most games he's ever played.
Jimenez slashed .272/.317/.441 (105 wRC+) with 18 homers in 489 trips to the plate in 2023. While those numbers are decent, you have to factor in that Jimenez is a complete liability on defense and is guaranteed $16M in 2024. Still, a team with money to spend that needs a right-handed power bat could do worse than Jimenez. The Sox are a rebuilding team that doesn't need to be spending big on a DH.