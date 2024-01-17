3 White Sox not named Dylan Cease who the team should trade
The White Sox should trade these three players.
Yoan Moncada
Moncada, like Jimenez, was brought in via trade and once appeared to be a cornerstone of the new Chicago White Sox. Also like Jimenez, Moncada has struggled with inconsistency and injury.
In 2023, however, Moncada was one of the few White Sox players who accounted for positive WAR. The infielder slashed .260/.305/.425 and had an OPS of .730. He hit 11 home runs, had 40 RBIs, and 39 runs scored. These are solid numbers that a contending team would be interested in. Factor in Moncada's solid defense, and you have a player who can return some assets.
However, the contract is the problem here. Moncada will make $24M in 2024 and has a club option for $25M in 2025. The majority of teams would gasp on that price when factoring in Moncada's inconsistency and injury history. If Moncada goes on a tear in 2024, though, that could change.
If he does stay healthy, Moncada could be a name to watch for in 2024. Frankly, if he does stay healthy, he makes for an even better trade candidate. Moncada doesn't fit the timeline at all and with other teams possibly being interested in a switch hitter, he should field interest at the deadline.
Luis Robert Jr.
Other than Dylan Cease, nobody has been more frequently mentioned as a trade candidate than Robert. Robert is one of the best players in baseball and has a Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, and an All-Star appearance on his resume.
Trading Robert would warrant a king's ransom. General manager Chris Getz has downplayed the idea of trading Robert, but it's hard to say a player is ever truly "off limits." A player of Robert's caliber could accelerate the rebuild in Chicago and give multiple top prospects to a depleted system.
Robert is slated to make $12.5M in 2024, which is a bargain if he continues his pace. The star outfielder is slated to make $15M in 2025 and could be a free agent in 2026. The window to get multiple difference-making prospects for Robert is wide open. What you can't do is hold on to Robert too long and not take advantage of this window.