3 White Sox off-season additions we should already be concerned about
Spring training is officially over for the 2023 Chicago White Sox. Between their Cactus League games and the World Baseball Classic, there was a lot to like.
There is also a lot to work on as we move into the regular season. There is always going to be a health scare when it comes to this team in addition to hoping that everyone performs to the best of their ability once they are healthy.
Some players have been here for a while now that have no excuses going for them going forward. These people make a lot of money to play baseball and a lot of them haven't lived up to things. That needs to change.
The same can be said for the new additions to the team. A lot of the time, the White Sox don't get what they need from those they bring in during the off-season.
So far, the return on investment isn't looking good based on their performances during spring ball. These three off-season additions are players everyone should be a bit concerned about:
1. Andrew Benintendi
Andrew Benintendi is expected to be one of the best players on the team.
Andrew Benintendi has been a very consistent Major League Baseball player during his time. The Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, and New York Yankees were all happy to have him when they did.
That earned him a big-time opportunity during free agency. He signed the largest contract in total value that the Chicago White Sox have ever given out.
Well, during spring training, he wasn't that good. He ended the exhibition season with a .189 batting average, one home run, and two RBIs. His OPS was a very lousy .588. He is going to need to be much better than that if he is going to help this team win in 2023.