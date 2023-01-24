3 White Sox players facing uncertain futures heading into 2023
The Chicago White Sox were a massive disappointment in 2022. The biggest reason for that is that there were multiple players that were also massive disappointments.
In order for that to not be the case again in 2023, most of these players need to have bounce-back years and stay healthy. There are a lot of big "ifs" involved with this.
A lot of talent is there and it all needs to come together in order to get the most out of it. If they don't in 2023, there are going to be some major changes for everyone.
There are three players that stick out when it comes to "uncertain futures". These three White Sox players are facing uncertain futures in 2023 and must play better:
1. Yasmani Grandal
The Chicago White Sox need Yasmani Grandal to be better again.
Yasmani Grandal, at the time, signed the biggest contract in the history of the Chicago White Sox. It was a big risk for the White Sox and there have been some pros and cons to it. 2021 was a complete pro as he was the best offensive catcher in Major League Baseball.
2022 was a disaster though as he was one of the worst overall players in the entire league. Now, heading into 2023, he is facing a very uncertain future. This is the last year of his contract so if he wants to play in 2024, he better have a good year now.
Grandal has the ability to be a game-changing offensive player. He has shown it with other teams and the White Sox in the past. Was 2022 an outlier? We will soon find out. If he plays as he did in 2021, the White Sox will be back in the playoffs. Realistically, just be better than 2022.