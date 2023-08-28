3 White Sox players who should have been traded at the deadline
The Chicago White Sox made a few different trades ahead of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline. A lot of them were big trades and the team showed some direction.
It was clear that they had intentions of changing things up by retooling their roster. With the way that the season has gone, it is no surprise to see them go that way.
Guys like Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, and Jake Burger will be missed. Honestly, the White Sox clearly didn't do enough selling at the deadline.
These are the three players that also should have been sent away in a trade:
1. Eloy Jimenez
Eloy Jimenez is someone the Chicago White Sox should have traded.
The Chicago White Sox should have moved on from Eloy Jimenez at the trade deadline. They probably could have gotten something good for him.
He is often injured though which is why his development has stalled. He is a very good hitter and still has a high ceiling in this league.
His problem besides his health issues is his inability to play defense. He came into the league as an outfielder but he was as bad at it as anyone in team history.
All of the good that Eloy brings to the table just hasn't helped the White Sox translate to a winning franchise.
By next year, it might be harder to move him if he is injured or has a really bad year. It is sad but it is probably safe to say that they should have moved him at the trading deadline this year. He is a fun guy to have but playing well somewhere else is probably the best for both sides.