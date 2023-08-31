3 White Sox players that should join Mike Clevinger on waivers
Everyone was a little bit surprised to learn that Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez were going on waivers.
The Chicago White Sox literally traded them to the Los Angeles Angels less than a month ago. Now, they become available for people to pick up on the waiver wire.
Then, the White Sox did something similar. They are a dumpster fire of a team but nothing like the Angels at this moment in time.
However, they followed the same path as a non-playoff team by putting Mike Clevinger on waivers as well.
If the White Sox are going to do that to Clevinger ahead of September call-ups, they should be having these three players join him:
1. Yoan Moncada
The Chicago White Sox need to get rid of Yoan Moncada somehow.
Yoan Moncada is one of the most disappointing players in the history of Major League Baseball. When the White Sox acquired him from the Boston Red Sox, he was the number-one prospect in the world.
He clearly had all of this talent and the tools to take advantage of this talent but he just never put it all together. He was great in 2019 and 2021 but every other season has been horrific.
The White Sox should just avoid paying him any more money and see if a team will take him on waivers. He might not get picked up but why not try?
His career has become a shame and nobody is ever going to think about his time in Chicago fondly. Going on waivers wouldn't solve all of his problems but he should be gone from Chicago soon.