White Sox News: Mike Clevinger was put on waivers
The Chicago White Sox made a big move on Tuesday evening. Not long after finding out that the Los Angeles Angels put Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez on waivers, we found out that the White Sox did something similar.
Mike Clevinger is also hitting the waiver wire. His time pitching for the White Sox seems to be at an end. It was a very interesting run for him on the south side.
OF course, his entire off-season was spent under investigation for off-the-field issues. Then, he came in and actually was decent in most of his starts.
It is difficult to root for the guy knowing his character flaws but saying he had a bad year on the mound would be a lie. He, in a lot of ways, was the ace of the staff.
The Chicago White Sox probably won't miss Mike Clevinger all that much.
With all of that in mind, it is still going to be nice to officially find out he is gone. He is just a bad dude and it doesn't feel like a coincidence that there is bad locker room trouble all of a sudden.
We'll see if he gets claimed. In the spirit of making the playoffs or having a chance to win the World Series, there likely will be a team that wins the waiver claim on him.
The way that he has pitched this season warrants a claim but it will depend on how a team feels about the dynamic that he will bring.
If in fact Clevinger is done with the White Sox, he finishes his tenure with a 3.32 ERA, 1.229 WHIP, and a record of 6-6.
The White Sox are a bad team that didn't take advantage of his good pitching so there is no point in keeping him and his 6-6 record. Maybe another team will give him better run support.
The funny thing is that he was just talking about how he wanted to stay in Chicago. Clearly, that is not going to be the case. We'll see which team lands him.