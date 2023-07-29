3 White Sox players that still may not survive the trade deadline
The Chicago White Sox are not a team that is going to be doing anything other than selling and playing meaningless games over the next couple of days.
The selling process has already begun. They traded away Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, and Kendall Graveman. In return, however, they have gotten some really good prospects.
The farm system is much more stocked than it was a week ago. Now, they might not be done yet as the trade deadline is still a few days away.
A trade can literally happen between any two teams during this time. The White Sox still have a few more pieces to move.
Earlier, we talked about the five players that won't survive the MLB Trade Deadline. Four of those named players are already gone.
Now, these three players are sure to not survive it with the White Sox:
Tim Anderson
The White Sox could be wanting to trade Tim Anderson at some point.
Tim Anderson was the one aforementioned player that hasn’t been traded out of the five mentioned. However, don’t be surprised if he still is.
He has been a shortstop during his Major League career but a short stint at second base at the World Baseball Classic made it clear he could play that position if he wanted.
A team may acquire him to play either of those two positions. However, whichever team adds him will mostly be looking at his bat. They will be hoping that he continues to hit as he has since the all-star break.
After being one of the team’s best hitters for half a decade, he struggled hard in the first half of this 2023 season. We know how good he can be when he is healthy and that needs to be on display for a good team to want him when his contract is up.
Having a change of scenery and some success to follow will help him do that. Don’t be surprised if he is still moved before the deadline.