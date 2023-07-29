3 White Sox players that still may not survive the trade deadline
Keynan Middleton
Keynan Middleton might be the next Chicago White Sox reliever traded.
The Chicago White Sox are a team moving everyone. Reynaldo Lopez, Joe Kelly, and Kendall Graveman have all already been traded out of the bullpen.
The White Sox are not going to be done though. There are rumors out there about them potentially trading Keynan Middleton.
He has had a very good season with the White Sox this season. When Jake Diekman and Jose Ruiz were sent away, Middleton started getting an opportunity in their spots.
That is something that helped the team and the player. Now, they can move him for help in the future. Contenders would love to add an arm like this from their bullpen.
If there is a team out there that wants another stable pitcher to join their squad, Middleton has the potential to be that guy.