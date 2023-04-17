3 White Sox players that need to step up for this team to get better
The Chicago White Sox are having a terrible start to the 2023 season which is supposed to be a bounce-back year for them after what was a horrid 2022 season.
This organization has failed to meet all of its expectations during its competitive window. As of right now, the rebuild is a complete and utter failure.
Now, with a brutal April to finish, they have to find a way to get back on track. In order to do that, they need everyone to do their job to the best of their abilities.
There are plenty of big name players on the team that have to be better going forward. These are the three that must step up for the team to get better:
1. Andrew Benintendi
Andrew Benintendi is going to need to be better as the year goes along.
Andrew Benintendi signed the richest contract in Chicago White Sox history during the offseason so there are always going to be expectations when that happens.
He isn't expected to be a big time home run hitter for this group but he is expected to be a very good contact hitter that keeps the line moving with regularity.
He hasn't done a very good job doing that so far this season. His slash line leaves a lot to be desired at .276/.323/.328 for an OPS of .650. He also only has four RBIs and ten runs scored through the first few weeks of the year. He needs to be better.
If the White Sox don't get better play out of Andrew Benintendi going forward, there is no way that they get better as a team throughout the year.