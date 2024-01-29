3 White Sox players that should be traded before February but won't be
The Chicago White Sox should be making some big moves but they won't.
The Chicago White Sox are coming off a terrible 2023 season. They were the fourth-worst team in the league at 61-101. This putrid effort came in a year when they were supposed to bounce back from a mediocre 2022 season.
Just about everyone on the team underperformed. Both Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams were fired. The future is very bleak based on the way things are right now.
A lot of the players at the MLB level made it clear that they aren't stars and the prospect pool is as bare as it's ever been. It is time to make major changes with Chris Getz making the calls now.
February is approaching, which means that players are going to start reporting to Spring Training very soon. Before that happens, however, these are the three players that they should trade before February begins.
It is finally time for the Chicago White Sox to trade Eloy Jimenez
Eloy Jimenez, when healthy, is one of the better hitters on the team. The problem is that he's barely ever healthy. There isn’t a lot he can contribute to the team if he isn’t healthy.
If he was able to stay healthy, he might be able to hit tons of home runs, reach base a lot, and help this team score runs. It's just a big "if" every year.
It's time for the White Sox to move on. He can’t play defense, he isn’t fast, and they already have a ton of players that need to be a DH. While he still has some sort of value based on what he could become, they can still get a decent return.
If they traded him, one of two things would happen. The first possibility is that he goes somewhere else, stays healthy, and becomes a great hitter daily. The other option is that he continues to get hurt all the time and the Sox look smart.
The latter feels most likely so trading him now might be the only way to get something out of him going forward. Sadly, this is where we are at with him, but it is the truth.