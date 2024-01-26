Yoan Moncada injury update will excite Chicago White Sox fans
Yoan Moncada's looking for a bounce back season.
By Jon Conahan
Yoan Moncada enters the 2024 season with high hopes for himself and the Chicago White Sox. After struggling with injuries last year, he's excited to get back on the field and show that he's healthy.
Moncada will arrive in Arizona on Wednesday or Thursday and get some work in. He had the following to say, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com.
""I’m motivated and excited because I’m healthy. That’s the only thing I want. If I’m healthy, I know I can do a lot of good things in the field. I’m excited right now to get to Spring Training and start working.""
Moncada has extra work to get done this Spring as he attempts to return from an injury-filled season. When he's healthy, the switch hitter provides value to this White Sox lineup.
In the 2021 season when he played 144 games, he slashed .263/.375/.412 with 14 home runs. After what we saw from Chicago last season, that season would've been one of the best on the team.
After playing just 92 games last season, Moncada looks to prepare himself to be ready for the full season. Merkin reported the following on what the 28-year-old said.
""The way I’m preparing myself for this coming season is to play 202 games. I want to be healthy. I want to be on the field every day.""
This season doesn't seem to be one that the White will want to remember. With Cease potentially on the way out, it wouldn't be surprising to see Moncada on his way out, too. If he returns healthy and swings it the way that he can, it'd be best for himself and the team to join a contender at the deadline.
Moncada enters the season with big goals and all of them are achievable if he's healthy.