3 White Sox players the fans have already lost their patience with
The Chicago White Sox are a bad team. They are going to continue playing badly all year long and it is time for them to start changing things up.
Of course, that is not going to happen in the middle of the season as it is already lost. That doesn't mean that anybody should give them a free pass for anything.
The rebuild has failed and that's all there is to it. Rick Hahn, Kenny Williams, and anybody else making decisions there should be ashamed of themselves.
There are plenty of players that deserve some blame as well. In addition to all of those management people, the players should be taking some heat. These are the three players that the fans are already the most tired of just over a month into the season:
1. Mike Clevinger
Mike Clevinger is someone that a lot of White Sox fans are done with.
One of the biggest storylines of the entire Chicago White Sox off-season was the off-the-field stuff going on with Mike Clevinger. Major League Baseball was investigating him for his issues at home.
He ended up making the team on Opening Day and is going to be with the team all year long as part of a one-year deal.
We know his character is questionable and his ability to pitch effectively at the Major League level is also questionable. He hasn't had all that good of a start to the season even though some people think he has.
He has given up lots of hits and walks. There are a few games that he got himself out of jams but doing that is not sustainable when you allow that many baserunners. It is already looking like it is going to be a long year and this guy makes it no better.