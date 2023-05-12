Should the White Sox resign, trade, or let go of Lucas Giolito?
2023 has been one of the most recent disasters of a season performed by a Chicago White Sox team.
Although the first month and a half of baseball have been filled with negativity on the south side, some positives have also occurred, especially regarding the bounce-back season that right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito is having.
Giolito has a 3.59 ERA, 50 strikeouts, and a 1.11 WHIP. He also is a 1.4 WAR player through his eight outings pitched.
He has given the White Sox quality start after quality start and it brings up a great topic: what will the Chicago White Sox do with Lucas Giolito? With his contract being in the last year of its deal, the options are to resign, trade, or let go of the former American League All-Star.
Based on recent reports, there might already be an answer.
The Chicago White Sox have a decision to make with the Lucas Giolito.
It is being reported that the White Sox organization doesn't plan to bring him back after the 2023 season.
Giolito is going to want big money, especially after the 2023 season if he keeps performing how he has meaning the chances of him resigning are very unlikely.
Reinsdorf isn't going to spend the type of money that Giolito will be asking for and it could lead to a departure.
Trading Giolito might also be another option in the mix. If the White Sox don't plan on resigning him, what's the point of letting him walk for nothing?
When baseball organizations plan a departure from one of their players, the best choice to go with is to trade that particular player to another club for a haul in return.
The 13-26 White Sox are on the verge of falling apart and with the playoff aspirations being as low as they can be right now, it wouldn't be a bad option to look for a package in return for Giolito by the time the trade deadline passes.
If the White Sox were to pursue trade possibilities, the Baltimore Orioles, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Houston Astros, and others could be in on him.
It will be interesting to see what the White Sox end up doing. Hopefully, for the sake of the fanbase, they don't let him go for absolutely nothing.