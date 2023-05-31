3 White Sox players who are succeeding and two who are failing
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of players on their team that don't mix well with the group. It has nothing to do with their talent or their personalities.
Good teams have a nice mix of players that do different things well to help the team win. The White Sox are loaded with talented players that all pretty much do the same thing.
That is why 2023 has been such a disaster and makes 2022 look like a World Series contender. Rick Hahn still having a job should confuse a lot of people.
There are a few White Sox players this season that are succeeding and a few that are not. These are three notable succeeding and failing players:
1. Succeeding - Luis Robert Jr.
The White Sox need Luis Robert Jr. on top of his game at all times.
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of reasons to be annoyed with the way Luis Robert Jr's career has gone so far and a lot of reasons to be happy with it.
He is a very good five-tool player that dominates when he is on top of his game. He is a very good hitter that plays Gold Glove defense in a premier position.
His health has been a concern for his entire Major League career so far. Through the fist couple of months in 2023, he has been available.
As of right now, he will be the All-Star for the Chicago White Sox. You can make a case for him to be the starting centerfielder for the American League All-Stars. Hopefully, the rest of his season goes as well as the start of it.