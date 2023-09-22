3 White Sox players who don't deserve to be back in 2024
The Chicago White Sox were a truly terrible team in 2023. They only have a handful of games left as they prepare for a series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox this weekend.
We can already start thinking about the players that don't deserve to be there by the time 2024 rolls around. This team needs a drastic makeover and Chris Getz was hired to do just that.
There are going to be new players but that will also mean shipping out some older players. There are a ton of White Sox players that don't deserve to be there in 2024.
These are the three players who should absolutely not be back on the roster when the team gets going for the 2024 MLB season:
1. Aaron Bummer
Aaron Bummer has not been a good pitcher for the Chicago White Sox.
There is no doubt that Aaron Bummer has been terrible with the Chicago White Sox over the year. He started to really get bad at the end of the 2022 season but he has taken it to a whole new level this year.
It is hard to pinpoint exactly why Bummer has fallen off the way that he has but there is no doubt that he has been terrible.
Bummer clearly needs a new team. A change of scenery will do him good. He still has nasty stuff but he isn't getting outs the way he should with the White Sox.
We've seen guys like Jake Diekman and Jose Ruiz find new life with better organizations. Aaron Bummer very well could end up being someone like that. The White Sox can't have him back in 2024.