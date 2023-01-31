3 White Sox players who'll will be better in 2023 and 2 who won't
Better - Tim Anderson
White Sox SS Tim Anderson is going to be very motivated this season.
Tim Anderson was, unlike Yoan Moncada or Yasmani Grandal, far from bad last year. In fact, he was very good most of the time. His defense needs some cleaning up again but he was good enough to be the starting shortstop for the American League All-Stars.
The problem for him was that he played under 80 games because of the injury that he sustained early in the second half of the season. He wasn't at full strength before the injury either which caused some of his numbers to be a tad bit lower than we normally expect to see from him.
Now, you can expect Tim to be much better again in 2023. He is sure to be motivated after what was a long off-season that followed that horrific year that they all just went through. If there is someone that is going to be the most offended by it, it is Tim Anderson.
Expect him to come into this season as mad as he can possibly be. If that is the case, the White Sox are going to have a terrific leadoff man playing shortstop for them. The team goes as he goes so we can only hope that he improves again this year in addition to staying healthy.