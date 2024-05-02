4 offseason moves the Chicago White Sox made that seem to be working out
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox had a horrible April. It was historically bad as the Sox had the worst start to a season in team history.
That is 124 years of history we are talking about here. It is not like the White Sox have a rich tradition of being champions, but at the same time, they have never reached this level of embarrassment as they did to kick off the 2024 season.
Despite only winning six games, there has been enough evidence of four offseason moves that are turning out to be good moves made by general manager Chris Getz.
Erick Fedde is on an All-Star pace.
Fedde was so bad as a pitcher in the majors that he had to go to Korea to salvage his career. He won the KBO MVP and that got him a two-year, $15 million deal from the Sox in the offseason.
At the time, this was a depth signing for a rotation that just needed bodies.
Fedde has been more than just a bottom-of-the-rotation guy. He has become a legit stopper in the Sox rotation.
Fedde has a 2.60 ERA despite having a 4.03 FIP. The key is he has been throwing strikes as he has 20 strikeouts over his past two starts.
He has to be the assumed leader in the clubhouse to be the White Sox representative in the All-Star Game with how he is pitching. Hopefully, he can continue at this pace and be flipped at the trade deadline.
Even though he is 31, a contender might find him attractive if he keeps getting outs at this rate especially since he is on an affordable deal for another season.