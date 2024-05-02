4 offseason moves the Chicago White Sox made that seem to be working out
By Todd Welter
Trading Dylan Cease has the rotation set up for a promising future.
Cease was on the trade block the entire offseason. The reason he had to be traded during spring training was the asking price was rumored to be astronomical.
Once Getz decided to stop asking for the moon, the sun, and the stars, he got a good trade offer from the San Diego Padres. Cease is thriving in San Diego, but Getz made no indication he was going to offer an extension to Cease who is set to be a free agent after next season.
It made sense to leverage the best trade asset to acquire players to be about of the White Sox rebuild version two. Hopefully, this rebuild works out better than the previous one.
Drew Thorpe was the key piece the Sox got back in the trade, and he has been outstanding for Double-A Birmingham.
Jairo Iriarte has also been great for the Barons. Those two, along with Crochet, give you hope that the Sox could put together a young and talented starting rotation down the road.
Steven Wilson has been a solid bullpen arm. Samuel Zavala has the potential to finally solve the White Sox' eternal problem in right field. However, he is off to a slow start in High-A ball. Regardless, the trade has the Sox set up for a promising starting rotation which is something to look forward to especially with the team being so bad right now.