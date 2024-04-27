How are these 3 players from the 2023 Chicago White Sox doing on their new teams?
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox cleared out a lot of players from the 2023 team that lost 101 games.
Plenty of players were traded before last year's trade deadline. Then a bulk of them were allowed to depart via free agency.
The Sox entered the season with a new starting catcher, second baseman, shortstop, right fielder, entire new starting rotation, and an overhauled bullpen.
That has led to the White Sox having the worst start in franchise history. It is not like keeping some players would help. Some of the players the Sox traded away or let walk are spending time on the IL like pitchers Lucas Giolito, Gregory Santos, and Keynan Middleton. It is not like the White Sox are going to miss Elvis Andrus either.
Three players the White Sox parted ways that started the 2023 season with the team are making contributions to their new teams.
Dylan Cease
Cease was traded during spring training after being on the trade block for the entire offseason. The Padres sent reliever Steven Wilson and three prospects that could be future mainstays down the road.
Cease looks like he has regained the dominate form he had in 2022 when he was the runner-up for the Cy Young.
He has a 1.82 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 0.74 WHIP in five starts this season.
Lance Lynn
Lynn was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers before last year's trade deadline. He had an inconsistent season as he had a 6.47 ERA with the Sox, but had a 4.36 ERA for the Dodgers.
He pitched terribly in the postseason and moved on to St. Louis in the offseason.
He is off to a great start with the team he came up with. Lance has a 2.81 ERA in five starts for the Cardinals. Lynn has 26 strikeouts and a 1.36 WHIP.
Tim Anderson
The White Sox parted ways in the offseason with the former face of the franchise. Anderson won an AL batting title on the Southside, but injuries and bad defense led to the Sox declining their club option on Anderson.
Anderson signed a one-year deal with the Miami Marlins.
He is struggling at the plate to start the season. Anderson was recently in Chicago when the Marlins played the Cubs. He shared that some of the personal issues he was having off the field contributed to the decline in his play.