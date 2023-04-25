4 reasons to believe in the White Sox despite the poor start in 2023
2. The lineup depth is especially strong this year.
The White Sox have a very strong lineup that doesn't reach its potential.
It's a shame that the offensive unit has not fully come together yet for the White Sox because this team is pretty stacked top to bottom.
Of course, there are going to be players like Elvis Andrus and Lenyn Sosa who are light-hitting options near the bottom of the lineup, but there are also quite a few big boppers.
I mean, just look at the first seven batters in a typical White Sox lineup. Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Benintendi, Andrew Vaughn, Eloy Jiménez, Yasmani Grandal, Jake Burger, Oscar Colás. That group should be making the opposing pitchers shake in their boots.
Of course, some of these guys have scuffled to start the year. Jiménez (.208 average) and Colás (.233) in particular have had their fair share of issues. Fortunately, it's still early in the year and there is a ton of time to turn things around.
The addition of Benintendi specifically should be a big asset for this club. He has established himself as a top-shelf contact hitter who excels at getting on base and can run into some home runs here and there.
Hitting him in the No. 2-hole in the lineup is the perfect spot so he can get on base for the power bats behind him.
Through and through, this White Sox lineup is lethal. It's just a matter of getting everyone together to contribute and produce all at the same time. Since it's still only April, this is absolutely possible.