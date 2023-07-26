4 White Sox players that won't make it to August 1st
Just days from the trade deadline, there will be players on the White Sox today that will not remain on the team in August. The White Sox attempted to make one last push to stay together but getting swept in Minnesota killed any last-ditch effort to turn the season around.
Even the most optimistic of fans are throwing in the towel on this season, this core, management, front office, and organization.
Change must come. Hopefully, this organization will look very different in 2024. With the jobs of Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn currently on the line, a blockbuster trade involving players who aren't rentals is unlikely.
The new executives to be hired in the offseason will make those big decisions in a perfect world.
The Chicago White Sox need to be sellers at the 2023 Trade Deadline.
However, at the 2023 trade deadline, there are pieces the White Sox should move right now.
With almost everyone in the organization on the trade block, about five or six names were called out as players most likely on the move. With about a week left until the deadline, that list has been trimmed to three, maybe four.
The names of relievers Keynan Middleton, Aaron Bummer, and Joe Kelly floated around but recent struggles from these pitchers suggest they will stay put if not traded at a loss.
With another year of control, the White Sox can ask high on a streaking Tim Anderson. There is a chance teams would not be willing to part ways with a package for the shortstop. The extra year of control acts as leverage for both sides.
Dylan Cease is not going anywhere.
So who's left? These 4 players won't be on the White Sox roster on August 1: