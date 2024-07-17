5 Baltimore Orioles prospects the Chicago White Sox should target in any potential deal
The Chicago White Sox are going to be sellers. With the trade deadline just a couple of weeks away, it's just a matter of time before notable names start getting shown the door.
Among the top trade candidates on the roster are outfielder Luis Robert Jr., and pitchers Erick Fedde and Garrett Crochet. Robert and Crochet should command a massive haul, while Fedde could bring in a nice haul as well as he is in the midst of a great season. One team has often come up as a suitor for the White Sox pitchers, and that is the Baltimore Orioles.
The Orioles are currently battling for first place in the AL East, they have one of the best farm systems in baseball, and their pitching staff could use some reinforcements. Over the last seven days, the Orioles are 24th in MLB in team ERA. Injuries to Kyle Bradish, John Means, and Tyler Wells have only amplified Baltimore's need for healthy arms.
Today, let's identify the five prospects in the Orioles' system who should interes the White Sox.
Samuel Basallo, C/1B
Other than Jackson Holliday, Samuel Basallo is the prized prospect of the Orioles. The 19-year-old has plus power and is slashing .274/.338/.449 in AA. Basallo has experience behind the dish and at first base but may be primed to move to 1B full-time if he stays in Baltimore due to the presence of Adley Rutschman.
The Orioles would be unlikely to move Basallo. The young prospect is already dominating AA pitching as a teenager, and is adding positional flexibility by working at 1B. However, the Orioles are entering into a title window and may want to maximize their chances by adding a pitcher like Crochet. If the O's want to move the needle, adding a prospect like Basallo to the package may help them edge out other interested teams.
Dumping a young pitcher with elite stuff like Crochet will be a tough pill to swallow. However, it would be much easier to handle if a player like Basallo headed to the south side.