5 more ways the Chicago White Sox were an embarrassment last week
By Todd Welter
A bad decision to send Gavin Sheets helped flip the momentum against the Royals on Thursday.
The Sox were down 2-0 as they headed into the sixth inning on Thursday when the offense started to put a rally together. Andrew Vaughn got the Sox on the board with an RBI single. Then Braden Shewmake hit a one-out shallow fly to right fielder Hunter Renfroe with Gavin Sheets on third.
A smart ball club would not send a slow player like Sheets home against Renfroe's arm. The Sox have never been known as a smart team in decades.
That poor decision killed the Sox's momentum. According to Sheets, you have to try to score there even if it was practically a suicide decision.
An inning later, the Royals broke out for eight runs.
Poor defense led to a big inning for Kansas City.
A poor decision to throw home instead of to third and Shewmake later making an error helped the Royals destroy the Sox during the seventh inning.
This was supposed to be a smarter and better defensive team compared to 2023. Well, it looked like more of the same at least on Thursday.
Another soft tissue injury for Luis Robert Jr.
Eloy going on the IL was expected. Robert Jr. seemed to have put his injury problems behind him when he played in 145 games in 2023.
The Sox were going to need a healthy Robert all year if only to have someone worth watching this season.
Then he pulled up rounding first in the ninth on Friday in pain. He was put on the 10-day IL with a hip flexor strain.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the Sox fear Robert Jr. could be out for three to four months. Making things even worse is this injury keeps showing how the Sox training staff just cannot help players avoid soft tissue injuries.
Andrew Benintendi helps the Royals get a home run.
The Sox's most expensive free agent took over center while Robert Jr. is on IL. His first game in center had a moment where he will be on blooper reels for years to come.
Grifol thought about challenging the call just in case the ball hit the wall first but did not. This home run happened in the seventh, so it would be worth a try. Instead, the manager continues to show he is in over his head and Benintendi now has a blooper that will be on a Jumbotron near you.