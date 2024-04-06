It just got even worse for the Chicago White Sox with Luis Robert Jr's injury
It is unknown how severe the injury is.
By Todd Welter
Chicago White Sox fans were prepared for a terrible season, but it might be even worse than anyone can imagine.
Everyone was prepared for Eloy Jimenez' traditional IL stint. The hope was Luis Robert Jr. would avoid his.
Welp, he pulled up in pain rounding first in the ninth inning, and left the game. Soft tissue injuries are starting to become another tradition for the White Sox.
All manager Pedro Grifol would say after the game is Robert Jr. will have the routine medical diagnostics to determine the severity of the injury.
Usually, when a player pulls up like this, you can expect an IL stint. An offense that is sputtering to start the season will now be without its best hitter.
It is like baseball said you thought it was going to be bad watch this. Robert Jr. was not the only injury the Sox suffered in a 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.
Reliever John Brebbia left the game in the sixth after it appeared he reaggravated an injury he was dealing with during spring training.
Maybe the Sox need to do more yoga and Pilates.
They can survive Brebbia being out. Everyone is used to Eloy being on the IL. It will be hard to win without Robert Jr. especially since he was relatively healthy last season. He would have won the AL MVP had the Sox not lost 101 games and Shohei Ohtani not been on the Los Angeles Angels.
Plus, outside of Garrett Crochet, the White Sox do not have many players worth watching. Hopefully, this is just a 10-day stint for Robert Jr. If it is more than that, things are going to be even worse than expected.