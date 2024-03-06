5 Reasons To Watch The Chicago White Sox This Season
It starts with Luis Robert Jr.
By Todd Welter
Eloy Jimenez attempts to have a breakout season
He has a tremendous amount of talent at the plate. He also has trouble staying off the IL. Eloy has yet to play over 135 games during his five-year career.
Last season, he appeared in 120 games where he hit 18 home runs and was just a .4 fWAR player. Injuries have left Jimenez as still nothing but potential. He crushed 31 home runs during his rookie season in 2019. Outside of the abbreviated 2020 season, he just cannot avoid injuries to stay in the lineup.
If he can avoid the IL, this has to be the year he puts it all together. The first reason is he has a club option next year. The second reason is it will help his trade value. His market will be limited to the DH as he struggles in the field. He may not have to play the outfield much this season.
The Sox have Kevin Pillar in Spring Training and should make the roster to play right field. We know the Milwaukee Brewers were rumored to be interested in adding his bat before the trade deadline. If he can stay healthy to produce the home run numbers of 2019, it could entice more contending teams to want to trade for him.
Plus, watching him hit home runs during a terrible season is nice to see.