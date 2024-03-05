Why Eloy Jimenez is Primed for Breakout Year
Eloy Jimenez broke onto the scene in 2019. The then-rookie collected 31 home runs and 79 RBIs while finishing 4th in Rookie of the Year voting. He followed it up with another good season during the shortened 2020 season with 14 home runs, 41 RBIs, and a .898 OPS. A promising star was on the horizon.
However, for the next two seasons the talented slugger was hampered by injuries playing a combined 139 games, and this last season, Jimenez’s power numbers dwindled to just 18 home runs and 64 RBIs, albeit he played his most games since his rookie year.
Expectations were sky-high for the talented slugger, but it is no secret the Sox fanbase has grown increasingly frustrated with his inability to consistently be on the field.
The team’s 2024 outlook is grim, but this upcoming season could be the breakout year that Eloy truthers have been looking for.
First, Eloy has shown up to Spring Training looking much leaner than usual, something he has been taking more seriously the last couple of seasons. Entering the 2023 season, Eloy came into camp 25-30 pounds lighter, only missing a large chunk of time due to an appendectomy. If the trend continues and Jimenez can reach his goal of playing 150+ games, he has a good chance to at minimum replicate his rookie year production.
Second, this season for the White Sox could create a “nothing to lose” attitude. The team over/under for wins on betting websites for this upcoming season is at 63.5 wins. If the team has any pride and wants to prove their worth, this could be a rallying cause for the players to lock in. Specifically, Eloy Jimenez has a lot to prove. After this season, the Sox have two club options for back-to-back years to see if they want to extend Eloy to a long-term contract. A breakout season from Eloy would do wonders for his prospects of securing a long-term lucrative deal.
Eloy’s raw talent can’t be disputed, but his health has gotten in the way the last couple seasons. With his most games played since his rookie year in 2023, he could have figured out the conditioning aspect of his offseason training, which could lead to a greater chance of fulfilling his potential.