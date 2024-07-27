6 players the Chicago White Sox must deal before the MLB trade deadline
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox are expected to be big time sellers before the July 30th trade deadline. When a teams is 50-plus games below .500, being a seller is to be expected.
However, it is looking like the White Sox will not trade star pitcher Garrett Crochet after he neither confirmed nor denied a report of his desire of a contract extension from any team that acquires him if he is to pitch in October.
It is looking highly unlikely that star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. will be dealt since the Sox value him so highly relative to how the market views him. Contenders might not be willing to pay a high price for a player who has had just one great season and is injury prone.
The Sox still must trade these five veterans to get something of value to rebuild this horrendous roster.
Erick Fedde
Since trading Crochet seems unlikely, the Sox must move Fedde who could be the best starting pitcher available.
Unless the Detroit Tigers trade Cy Young contender Tarik Skubal, Fedde's 2.6 fWAR makes him more valuable than the Tigers Jack Flaherty.
Fedde is arguably the best free-agent signing of the past offseason. His career went so badly with the Washington Nationals that he had to go to Korea to salvage his career. His return to MLB has proven to be special.
Signed to a two-year deal that pays $7.5 million each season makes him a dream for small market contenders such as the Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians.
Plus, Fedde is the one trade asset the Sox have that should get them a bat that projects to be impactful in the big leagues.
The White Sox do not have to trade him since he is under club control for next season. If they want to get a foundational piece and maximize his trade value, he must be dealt before the deadline.