6 White Sox trade candidates that can be had by July 1
By Eric Treuden
At 31-42, the fourth-place Chicago White Sox appear to be destined for a finish at or near the bottom of the AL Central this season. While the division is largely still winnable for all non-Royals teams in the division, a sudden resurgence from the Sox feels like an unlikely outcome at this point.
While the team is only 5.5 GB of the first-place Twins (who are in first with a .500 record), Chicago's run differential is -57 and they have either an even .500 record or a below-.500 record both at home and on the road.
As you go down the stats and how the White Sox rank against other teams around MLB, things don't get much better.
On offense, the club is below league average in home runs, hits, RBI, stolen bases, batting average, you name it. And that's only on offense. On the pitching side of things, the White Sox staff ranks below average in ERA, walks, hit batters, and more.
The Chicago White Sox will make some changes during the 2023 season.
As you can see, things aren't going smoothly. In a recent piece by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), he mentions that as of right now, the White Sox are only telling teams that players on expiring contracts are available.
This would effectively remove Tim Anderson, Liam Hendriks, Kendall Graveman and Dylan Cease from the conversation(s).
However, there are still a handful of current players on this White Sox team that fall under the category of "rentals". Let's take a closer look at Rosenthal's comments and see which players could still be moved by this year's trade deadline.