White Sox lose yet another series by dropping the final game of the set
The Chicago White Sox played the series finale against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon and things went about as well as you'd expect from this ball club.
They lost the game by a final score of 5-1. It was a game that they had a chance to win the whole time but they missed their opportunity.
They were only down 2-1 going into the 8th as Lance Lynn had a nice performance for the first time in a while.
Unfortunately, Pedro Grifol made some bad pitching decisions in the 8th inning and the Mariners tacked on another three runs.
The Chicago White Sox are not good at winning the rubber match.
For some reason, the White Sox can't find a way to win that final game of a series. They've gone into the third game tied 1-1 in three straight matchups and lost all of them.
Of course, that is what bad teams do and the White Sox are a bad team. People think they have a chance just because they play in the very bad AL Central.
The Mariners were underperforming coming into the series and now they are at .500 looking to get back on track. Don't be surprised if this propels them to have a big second half.
Somehow, through all of this bad play, the White Sox are just 5.5 games out of first place. They will certainly keep that in mind going forward but it is bad to know that they just haven't been able to take advantage of the other bad teams in the division.
Next up is a three-game series with the Texas Rangers. This Rangers team has been one of the great surprise stories of late as they lead the very competitive AL West by 4.5 games.
The pitching there has been great and they also have some very good hitters. If the White Sox want to win this series, they are going to need to play some of their best ball.