A closer look at Chicago White Sox 1st-round pick Jacob Gonzalez
The whole of the Chicago White Sox fanbase might have been a little shocked to see their beloved White Sox grab a shortstop with their first pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.
No one really believed that shortstop was a weakness, or a projected weakness, for the team heading into the draft. Many figured that current starter Tim Anderson would be a mainstay at the position for years to come.
That may not be happening.
Let’s take a more in-depth look at Gonzalez.
Gonzalez has spent his collegiate career at the University of Mississippi. The 15th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft has been talked about as being a very strong fielder on defense with a bat that could surprise some.
The Chicago White Sox took a risk with their first round selection in 2023.
He managed to get 40 home runs in his collegiate career, not an easy feat by any means.
The accolades piled up for Gonzalez while he was in college. He was named the National Freshman of the Year for the 2021 season. That was also the year that his alma mater earned its first Collegiate World Series championship.
The sky may be the limit for Gonzalez and he just might be someone that we see in the majors sooner rather than later.
Gonzalez is a lefty and appears to be projected to only be a shortstop and may not be able to play at other positions if needed. But that should be just fine for what’s needed in the majors.
Think of Anderson, the White Sox have tried him out at second base a little bit and saw the results. They may want to try Gonzalez out at second base just to see how he reacts but shortstop appears to be his home and will likely be it for his career.
There are those out there that feel that he would be a better fit at third base but this writer doesn’t feel he will find a home there in the majors.
He brings a lot of power to the plate when he bats and promises to be a very productive batter during his career.
Size is not an issue for Gonzalez as he comes in at six feet two inches and weighs 20 pounds. Some experts have given high marks to Gonzalez in terms of his ability to hit, run and throw among other things.
As far as his draft rankings go, it was thought he would be a middle first to early second-rounder so he went right about where he was projected.
After reviewing some additional information about Gonzalez, it would appear as if he is going to be someone that works his way through the minors quickly and ends up in the Majors before you know it.
He might not make it to the majors as fast as someone like Andrew Vaughn did but he’ll be there quickly and will see some action with the “big boys” sooner rather than later.
Gonzalez is an exciting prospect and one that will help shape the future of the White Sox and hopefully, make it a bright one.